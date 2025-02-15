2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAB5105/98
Clearer TV sound
Welcome to simply better TV sound. Whatever you love to watch, this soundbar will make it louder and clearer--and you can control the volume using your TV remote. Pick from three preset modes to make voices, music, and movies more distinct.
2.0 channel
Bluetooth®
HDMI ARC
The crackle of laser fire. The roar of a crowd. Clear speech in the news. Two channels bring new levels of sound to your favorite movies and shows. Simply select one of three preset sound profiles to get the best sound for what you're watching.
The days of hunting for multiple remotes are over. This soundbar connects to your TV via HDMI ARC, allowing you to control soundbar volume with the same remote you use for your TV.
Stream playlists from your mobile device via Bluetooth. Connect audio sources via audio-in or optical input. Whatever you love, it will sound louder and clearer through this soundbar.
2.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Dezpen
15/02/2025
United Kingdom
Good value.
Fine sound from TV or bluetooth. Simple set up and operation.ARC facility handy as only need tv remote to operate the soundbar.
Pros
Fine sound for the price.
Cons
No visual display for sound bar settings.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB5105 Soundbar 2.0
Date of Use 2024-02-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB5105 Soundbar 2.0
Date of Use 2024-02-15
Powerpuffgirl
17/04/2024
United Kingdom
Substandard
Got on a deal from ao when we bought a Hisense TV. Connected via HDMI arc but would constantly disconnect, eg if TV paused for a length of time. Then we got a Samsung TV and used same connection, but no sound. Not sure what to do, but very disappointing.
This review was made for TAB5105 Soundbar 2.0
Date of Use 2022-04-17
This review was made for TAB5105 Soundbar 2.0
Date of Use 2022-04-17
Bravo two zero
06/02/2022
United Kingdom
Won't work on HDMI arc on 55oled
Wanted a Philips soundbar to go with my Philips 55oled ,bought top of range high speed HDMI cable and used a HDMI arc on the tv and nothing is working ,very disappointed.
Pros
None
Cons
Not working even on HDMI arc
This review was made for TAB5105 Soundbar 2.0
Date of Use 2022-01-06
This review was made for TAB5105 Soundbar 2.0
Date of Use 2022-01-06
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