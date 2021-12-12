2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV6001/00
Premium USB-C to HDMI Adaptor
Premium USB-C to HDMI (Female) adaptor cable. With 4K resolution and 0.15 meter cable length.
Male-Female
HDMI 2.0
Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.
Supports video resolution up to 4K (3840 x 2160) to provide ultimate images quality and gaming experiences.
Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother TV viewing experience.
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