2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV3814/59
USB 3.0 exetend out to 4 Ports
USB 3.0 exetend out to 4 ports mini hub With 1m DC cable
USB 3.0
4 USB charging ports
individual switch
The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.
Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.
Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.