2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPF1017/00
"...couldn't stop laughing that day!"
Keep your most memorable moments alive year round with Philips Photoframe. This compact frame is easy to use, has lots of storage memory and looks good in any home environment.
17.8 cm (7")
16:10 frame ratio
The unique Philips imagen enhancement technology automatically analyzes your photos to correct color and adjust for optimal contrast. imagen Pro is a more advanced image enhancement which includes the 3 essential elements from imagen to have more color accuracy, color depth and smart contrast. On top of these, imagen Pro offers enhanced skin color, sharper images and flicker-free photo viewing which is very important for still pictures.
RadiantColor is an exclusive Philips technology for displaying smaller photos in the optimal 4:3 ratio by extending the color on the edges of a less-than-full-screen photo to the sides of the screen, eliminating black bars and aspect ratio distortion.
Automatic slideshows start from any USB drive or memory card for all those moments you don't want to spend time copying photos to your PhotoFrame.
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