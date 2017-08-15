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Discontinued

Sports neck band headphones

SHQ4200/10

2.7

| (9) Reviews

Tuned for Sports

The featherweight SHQ4200 is crafted from ultra light, flexible and sweat-resistant rubber, ensuring such a perfect fit that you won’t want to take it off after your workout. Plus, superb deep bass sound keeps you motivated - always.

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Lightweight and flexible for secure fit

Tuned for Sports

  • ActionFit

  • Orange & Grey

8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you’re working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

Sweat resistant and rain proof – ideal for any workout

Sweat resistant and rain proof – ideal for any workout

ActionFit headphones are specially designed for any active lifestyle. Whatever your sports or workout preference, your headphones can handle the heat, wet and sweat! Crafted with premium water-resistant materials, your headphones are comfortable sweat- and rain-proof.

Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

9

Reviews

3

15/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Love these

I am on my 4th pair (over 10yrs). Like another reviewer said they are quite fragile, the neckband warped on one of mine. Saying that these are they only headphones i have found that are secure and give a great sound whilst I'm running. I am about to buy another pair.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones

31/07/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Found them great

I run around 12-20 miles per week with these. I have found them comfy to wear with great sound. I really like them. I have had them around a year now, but i've lost a little ear bud and still look to a part replacement

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones

11/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Durable and comfortable

I've had a set of these for a couple of years now. Although the sound may be a notch below the Sennheiser's these replaced, these do exactly what they say on the tin. I find them hardly noticeable in use due to the light weight and don't hurt even after a couple of hours. These are definitely sweatproof with no evidence of rust I could see, unlike my previous Sennheiser's. In a nutshell, best running headphones for me and just ordered a replacement pair,which after a couple of years use seems a decent lifespan.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones

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