2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ4000/10
Tuned for sports
Constructed with water proof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast
ActionFit
Orange & Grey
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Clip helps fix cable securely
Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage
2.0
of 5
6
Reviews
gerby17
11/04/2013
United Kingdom
Great So Far
Bought for a marathon, I have run the marathon, the sounds is amazing especially for the price. They stay in your ear and dont get muffled. I understand some people have had issues with one ear sound going, this is a common issue with most headphones. Anyway perfect so far so good! RECOMMEND!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
maaaslo
22/05/2013
United Kingdom
very good sound, poor materials
i own the second pair already. the forst one had one of the buds broken off of the whole unit, ive used epoxy glue to amend it. a week after that left ear stopped playing and that was beyond my skills. so i bought the socond pair. again very happy with sound, but after about 3 weeks of every day use, the same problem with one of the earbuds breaking off occured. i really dont know if it is due to poor choice of materials, but if this will ever get improved, i will buy them again. so far i have to get different ones, sturdier, but not as nice. also, tad longer wire would be handy, but not necessary
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
MDeandD
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Broke within a year
Comfortable and wont fall off. Unfortunately noone seems to be able to make fitness headphones that can live with heavy sweat. The sound in these died after about 9 months. I replaced them with a much cheaper set of philips SHQ1017 which are still working after two months.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones