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Discontinued

ActionFitSports neck band headphones

SHQ4000/10

2

| (6) Reviews

Tuned for sports

Constructed with water proof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast

See all benefits

Secure fit

Tuned for sports

  • ActionFit

  • Orange & Grey

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

Cable clip

Cable clip

Clip helps fix cable securely

Sweat proof

Sweat proof

Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

6

Reviews

4
3

11/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great So Far

Bought for a marathon, I have run the marathon, the sounds is amazing especially for the price. They stay in your ear and dont get muffled. I understand some people have had issues with one ear sound going, this is a common issue with most headphones. Anyway perfect so far so good! RECOMMEND!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

22/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

very good sound, poor materials

i own the second pair already. the forst one had one of the buds broken off of the whole unit, ive used epoxy glue to amend it. a week after that left ear stopped playing and that was beyond my skills. so i bought the socond pair. again very happy with sound, but after about 3 weeks of every day use, the same problem with one of the earbuds breaking off occured. i really dont know if it is due to poor choice of materials, but if this will ever get improved, i will buy them again. so far i have to get different ones, sturdier, but not as nice. also, tad longer wire would be handy, but not necessary

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Broke within a year

Comfortable and wont fall off. Unfortunately noone seems to be able to make fitness headphones that can live with heavy sweat. The sound in these died after about 9 months. I replaced them with a much cheaper set of philips SHQ1017 which are still working after two months.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

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