2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ3200/10
Tuned for Sports
With its patented adjustable earhook, the lightweight & sweat-resistant SHQ3200 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing motivation. If not for the amazing sound that keeps you going, you’ll barely know they’re there.
ActionFit
Orange & Grey
With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure the ultimate fit that’s secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you’re all set to conquer any workout or terrain – your headphones are staying on, no matter what.
There’s nothing better than a solid groove to get you into your workout rhythm. With ActionFit headphones, your grooves are powered by superbly deep and dynamic bass that will boost any routine, letting you take it to a higher level.
2.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Ignatiusiggy
02/08/2022
United Kingdom
Gym Headphones
I absolutely love these! They work well at the gym even when I sweat a lot! Also the clip is very advantages so you don't have to deal with the wire just flying around.
Pros
Love the hooks and the color and the water/sweat resistance
Cons
hard to find to purchase
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones
Date of Use 2020-08-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones
Date of Use 2020-08-02
Chris1212121212121
13/04/2016
United Kingdom
Poor Design and Logeviy
Brought these headphones for the gym/running. When I first put them on they felt great, with a good sound quality coming from both the buds. However as soon as I started to sweat a little bit they would come lose from the ear, even with the different buds I tried they all had the same problem. Worse still, after less than a month of use one of the earphones stopped working altogether. As they stopped working a month and 3 days after purchase I wasnt able to return them via amazon, meaning that I had to go to the Philips website - which I have done however the website stating: "This product is not available for booking as a faulty exchange via this system yet please call Philips Consumer Care help line." I then called the helpline who asked me a bunch of questions on the product, before stating sorry we have had a computer problem and are unable to process your request. I was told they would call me back... I am still waiting. Customer service from Phillips = 0
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones
taylor
15/01/2015
United Kingdom
Disappointing - not a "universal" fit. Avoid
After reading a review of these headphones on a running website, I was keen to get a pair. Before heading out on my first run with them, I tried all three sizes of bud, and used the over-ear adjustment feature, but none really felt snug. I went for the largest size bud in the end, but within a few hundred metres, the buds had worked loose. Repeatedly I pushed them back in my ears, but they continually worked their way out. I persevered with the headphones for two more long runs, adjusting the over-ear piece, and trying different buds without success. A call to the Philips support line didn't give me any more options than I'd tried. I now have a set of useless headphones that can't be returned to the store as I stupidly threw the box away. Annoyingly, the sound, when initially introduced to my ears was good. Its just a shame they didn't stay where required for the duration of a run! Disappointing product, and won't be returning to Philips again.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones