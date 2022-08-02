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Discontinued

ActionFitSports earhook headphones

SHQ3200/10

2

| (4) Reviews

Tuned for Sports

With its patented adjustable earhook, the lightweight & sweat-resistant SHQ3200 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing motivation. If not for the amazing sound that keeps you going, you’ll barely know they’re there.

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With adjustable earhook for secure fit

Tuned for Sports

  • ActionFit

  • Orange & Grey

Patented adjustable ear hook for a secure fit

Patented adjustable ear hook for a secure fit

With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure the ultimate fit that’s secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you’re all set to conquer any workout or terrain – your headphones are staying on, no matter what.

Reflective stopper in the cable

Reflective stopper in the cable

Powerful bass to boost motivation

Powerful bass to boost motivation

There’s nothing better than a solid groove to get you into your workout rhythm. With ActionFit headphones, your grooves are powered by superbly deep and dynamic bass that will boost any routine, letting you take it to a higher level.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

4

Reviews

4
3
2

02/08/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Gym Headphones

I absolutely love these! They work well at the gym even when I sweat a lot! Also the clip is very advantages so you don't have to deal with the wire just flying around.

Pros

Love the hooks and the color and the water/sweat resistance

Cons

hard to find to purchase

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones

Date of Use 2020-08-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones

Date of Use 2020-08-02

13/04/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Poor Design and Logeviy

Brought these headphones for the gym/running. When I first put them on they felt great, with a good sound quality coming from both the buds. However as soon as I started to sweat a little bit they would come lose from the ear, even with the different buds I tried they all had the same problem. Worse still, after less than a month of use one of the earphones stopped working altogether. As they stopped working a month and 3 days after purchase I wasnt able to return them via amazon, meaning that I had to go to the Philips website - which I have done however the website stating: "This product is not available for booking as a faulty exchange via this system yet please call Philips Consumer Care help line." I then called the helpline who asked me a bunch of questions on the product, before stating sorry we have had a computer problem and are unable to process your request. I was told they would call me back... I am still waiting. Customer service from Phillips = 0

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones

15/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Disappointing - not a "universal" fit. Avoid

After reading a review of these headphones on a running website, I was keen to get a pair. Before heading out on my first run with them, I tried all three sizes of bud, and used the over-ear adjustment feature, but none really felt snug. I went for the largest size bud in the end, but within a few hundred metres, the buds had worked loose. Repeatedly I pushed them back in my ears, but they continually worked their way out. I persevered with the headphones for two more long runs, adjusting the over-ear piece, and trying different buds without success. A call to the Philips support line didn't give me any more options than I'd tried. I now have a set of useless headphones that can't be returned to the store as I stupidly threw the box away. Annoyingly, the sound, when initially introduced to my ears was good. Its just a shame they didn't stay where required for the duration of a run! Disappointing product, and won't be returning to Philips again.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones

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