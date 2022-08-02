Brought these headphones for the gym/running. When I first put them on they felt great, with a good sound quality coming from both the buds. However as soon as I started to sweat a little bit they would come lose from the ear, even with the different buds I tried they all had the same problem. Worse still, after less than a month of use one of the earphones stopped working altogether. As they stopped working a month and 3 days after purchase I wasnt able to return them via amazon, meaning that I had to go to the Philips website - which I have done however the website stating: "This product is not available for booking as a faulty exchange via this system yet please call Philips Consumer Care help line." I then called the helpline who asked me a bunch of questions on the product, before stating sorry we have had a computer problem and are unable to process your request. I was told they would call me back... I am still waiting. Customer service from Phillips = 0