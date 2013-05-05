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Discontinued

ActionFitSports earhook headphones

SHQ3000/10

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Tuned for sports

Constructed with water proof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast

See all benefits

Adjustable fit

Tuned for sports

  • ActionFit

  • Orange & Grey

Washable

Washable

Constructed with water proof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water

Sweat proof

Sweat proof

Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage

Customizable ear hooks

Customizable ear hooks

Customizable ear hooks for enhanced fit - designed for sports

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

21/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really great headphones

Bought these after trying others that always fell out when I was running! These are brilliant - ran 6 miles today no probs (and sound quality is great also).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

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