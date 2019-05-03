2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ1405BL/00
PUSH YOUR LIMITS
Philips Actionfit RunWild sports headphones push you to a new personal best. Feather-light and waterproof, with a customizable fit. Meanwhile high-power drivers deliver deep bass to keep your body moving.
Best for outdoor use
Sweat/ water proof
Earbud
These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.
Personalize your fit. Choose between earhook, fins or earbud styles to keep the headphones firmly in your ear, so you can keep on moving.
Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.
Reviews
earcaps are washable, the mic is non-washable