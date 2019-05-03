ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph

Discontinued

Sports headphones with mic

SHQ1405BL/00

PUSH YOUR LIMITS

Philips Actionfit RunWild sports headphones push you to a new personal best. Feather-light and waterproof, with a customizable fit. Meanwhile high-power drivers deliver deep bass to keep your body moving.

See all benefits

Customizable fit sports earbuds

PUSH YOUR LIMITS

  • Best for outdoor use

  • Sweat/ water proof

  • Earbud

Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.

Personalize your fit with ear hook, fin or earbud styles

Personalize your fit with ear hook, fin or earbud styles

Personalize your fit. Choose between earhook, fins or earbud styles to keep the headphones firmly in your ear, so you can keep on moving.

Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. earcaps are washable, the mic is non-washable