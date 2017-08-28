2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ1000/10
Tuned for sports
Constructed with water resistant materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast
ActionFit
Orange & White
Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Keep track of your fitness regimen with this smart, simple and free app - created by Philips just for you. The ActionFit app lets you create customized workouts that include time, distance and calorie goals - and you can even assign your favorite music to each target. Once you've completed your workout, use the app to share your results with friends on Twitter and Facebook. You'll need GPS for your distance and calorie goals, so download it for free from the App Store - and you're good to go!
3.4
of 5
5
Reviews
Amelia123
28/08/2017
United Kingdom
Best headphones I've ever had!
These are my go to headphones! Need to buy another pair as mine of 6 years!!! Have now finally given up. They have changed slightly but they are the most like the ones I have. The fit my ears really well something I can't find in any other headphone. I have traveled with them hicking and trained with them this entire time and never had a problem!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
treadmill
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great for taking to the gym
These headphones are excellent to use when you are running or keeping fit as it does not corrode the headphones and you do not lose any of the sound. The only one problem i have with it is that the earphone covers do come off and i have lost mine and am finding it hard just to replace the caps without buying more headphones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
szon74
06/10/2012
United Kingdom
disappointing
Quality of sound is very poor , no bass. I am very disappointed.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones