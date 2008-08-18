2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP1800/97
Ultra Lightweight + 6m TV cable
A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich deep sound.
On-ear
Silver
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.
The light weight material used for the headband
This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.
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