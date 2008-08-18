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Discontinued

Indoor Corded TV Headphone

SHP1800/97

Ultra Lightweight + 6m TV cable

A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich deep sound.

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For TV

Ultra Lightweight + 6m TV cable

  • On-ear

  • Silver

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

The light weight material used for the headband

Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

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