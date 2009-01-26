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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

PC Headset

SHM7110/00

Quality conversation, customizable design

Philips SHM7110 PC headsets are sleek headsets designed for talking and feature customizable ear cans. They ensure crystal-clear voice transmission and a comfortable headband design that lets you talk for hours.

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Quality conversation, customizable design

High sensitivity microphone for clear, sharp online calls

Enjoy the perfect conversation through a the high sensitivity microphone that picks up your voice easily for clear and uninterrupted online conversations.

2-to-1 adapter works on PC and laptop

Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.

Soft ear cushions and padded headband for personalized fit

The soft ear cushions and adjustable padded headband ensure a perfect personlized fit and long wearing comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance.

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