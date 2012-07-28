2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHM1900/00
Clear conversations, lightweight design
Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort.
Over-ear
Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.
Easily adjusted boom ensures the mic is always in the right place to pick up your voice.
Over-ear design for ultimate comfort and fit. The over-ear design also blocks outside noise for a high-intensity listening experience.
2.8
of 5
5
Reviews
davefaw
28/07/2012
United Kingdom
cheap pc headphones
On buying this product i wasnt expecting much becuase of the low price but i was pleasently suprised to find that these heaphones where very good quality sound. Also the mirophone is of a good standard and very clear on my online chat program. Exelent product which i use on my pc every day and very comfertable great job philips will recommend to my frienrds
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
SadhuryC
11/10/2017
United Kingdom
They work but are quite hard to deal with
So, I got these as a gift a month ago and they work fine, my complaint is that they seem to only work as intended if the jack is at the right angle, if they are not they will only produce sound in the left speaker. they also seem to have a tendency to slip out a bit causing the noise to be muffled. I have a feeling that it could just be my laptop getting used to a new pair of headphones. I don't know about how well the mic works as I haven't had a chance to try it.
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
RandemGamor
23/02/2015
United Kingdom
Volume control removed from wire?
As a YouTuber I have used this headset for a while, however after now deciding to return to YouTube I found when using the microphone there's a hum / buzzing sound so I think they are now faulty. (I've had them 2-3 years) So I went to replace them today with an identical pair. I'm appauled to find they no longer have the volume control on the wire!? Despite these being the exact same model number as the ones I have already. (SHM1900/00) I have not yet found another pair of headphones that are adequate enough and I'm very unhappy at Philips for removing a vital piece off this headset. I will be looking at another brand to use for my YouTube gaming channel as well as doing a video review on my replacement pair.
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset