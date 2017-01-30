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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB9250/00

3.3

| (4) Reviews

High resolution sound

The Philips SHB9250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to soft-cushioned earshells.

See all benefits

with digital bass boost

High resolution sound

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

One-touch bass enhancement for a deep dynamic bass

Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headhpones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

4

Reviews

5
3
2

30/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good Headphone that copes with higher class sets

I was real amazed about the sound when I used it playing 24Bit/96 Khz and higher resolution recordings. It has a very transparent sound weighed in bass and treble. From my opinion it copes with higer rated headsets that cost double price. Sensor controls are a little bit to sensitive for my taste: Sometimes it reacts without touching it. Also the Microphone of the Hands Free Functions is a little to dumb. Maximum distance is about 5 metres so a little lower than rated. This however does not run down my positive impression about this wonderful headset.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB9250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB9250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

26/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

very good headphones

overall good return for your money. I'm happy about my purchase and use it a lot.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB9250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB9250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

13/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great But...

I love the product. It has great build and design. The only problem I have with the headset is the touch controls and durability. The touch controls activate when something touches it, not a big problem though. My headset is somewhat broken with normal use. The right speaker is has much lower volume than the left. The place i bought them does not want to repair it. Still it's a great product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB9250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB9250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary

  2. When using the headphone cable supplied