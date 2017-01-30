2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB9250/00
High resolution sound
The Philips SHB9250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to soft-cushioned earshells.
40mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headhpones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.
3.3
of 5
4
Reviews
inuma
30/01/2017
United Kingdom
Good Headphone that copes with higher class sets
I was real amazed about the sound when I used it playing 24Bit/96 Khz and higher resolution recordings. It has a very transparent sound weighed in bass and treble. From my opinion it copes with higer rated headsets that cost double price. Sensor controls are a little bit to sensitive for my taste: Sometimes it reacts without touching it. Also the Microphone of the Hands Free Functions is a little to dumb. Maximum distance is about 5 metres so a little lower than rated. This however does not run down my positive impression about this wonderful headset.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB9250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB9250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
yairz83
26/02/2016
United Kingdom
very good headphones
overall good return for your money. I'm happy about my purchase and use it a lot.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB9250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB9250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
NotMyRealName
13/02/2016
United Kingdom
Great But...
I love the product. It has great build and design. The only problem I have with the headset is the touch controls and durability. The touch controls activate when something touches it, not a big problem though. My headset is somewhat broken with normal use. The right speaker is has much lower volume than the left. The place i bought them does not want to repair it. Still it's a great product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB9250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB9250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Actual results may vary
When using the headphone cable supplied