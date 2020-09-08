2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.*
1 Bottle
9oz/260ml
Slow flow nipple
1m+
Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
4.4
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
08/09/2020
South Africa
Avent bottles
I simply love Phillips avent bottles they are strong durable and Long lasting. I have used these bottles for All 4 my kids to my satisfaction. No breaking no leaking nd no discoloring of the plastic and I love the pink girls range
Pros
Strong durable reliable
Cons
Non
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/37 Classic baby bottle
Date of Use 2018-09-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/37 Classic baby bottle
Date of Use 2018-09-08
Katja333
02/09/2020
South Africa
Good quality baby bottles
I have used Avent bottles for my 2nd child who are 7 years old now, and I passed it on to his little sister who are 2 now and they still look great and in great shape. I have bought another well known brand one day and the quality was just not the same. Very happy with Avent.
Pros
Good quality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/37 Classic baby bottle
Date of Use 2018-09-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/37 Classic baby bottle
Date of Use 2018-09-02
Asma445
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Fantastic for my little man..
I started using Avent bottles with my son, he was breastfed but I used the Avent breast pump (which you can attached directly to the feeding bottle) to express off some milk. I started him getting used to a bottle early (2 weeks old) he took to the bottle straight away. These bottles are apparently like sucking from the breast for a baby and my lil man certainly had no problems.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/27 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/27 Classic baby bottle
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.