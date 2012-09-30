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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Portable speaker

SBM100ORG/00

Your all-in-one portable speaker

Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.

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Your all-in-one portable speaker

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AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Compact and mobile

1.5W RMS output power

This system has 1.5W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

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