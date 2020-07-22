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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

ShoqBoxwireless portable speaker

SB300B/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Shocking beats, blazing lights

Get ready to unleash the beats! Philips ShoqBox SB300 cranks out explosive, pumping bass through twin bass radiators. Amp up the energy with lights that pulse to the beat. Rugged, shockproof and waterproof - take the party anywhere.

See all benefits

Shocking beats, blazing lights

  • Bluetooth®

  • Waterproof, shockproof

  • Multi-colored lights

Built-in rechargeable battery keeps the party pumping

Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

Light it up! Multi-colored lights blaze to the beat

Light it up! Multi-colored lights blaze to the beat

Step into the light and feel the power of pounding beats and blazing lights. Multiple colors pulse to the rhythm of the beat, bringing your music to life and adding another dimension to the party. Or if you'd rather dance in the dark, that's fine too - just flip a switch and it's lights out.

Built-in microphone for hands-free calls

With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

22/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Small yet Mighty

Great sound and very portable. It did appear very small that has been a blessing! Bass is good but if that’s what you like I’d suggest getting something larger. That being said, I love this! Can definitely fill up a room

Pros

Portability, price, overall sound, look (lights)

Cons

Not the most bass, battery life, clarity

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ShoqBox SB300B wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2019-06-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ShoqBox SB300B wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2019-06-22

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