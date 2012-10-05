2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ10/50
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance
TripleTrack
Replacement unit
The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.
Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
2.8
of 5
6
Reviews
Nalla
05/10/2012
United Kingdom
I have been quite happy with my shaver
My second lot of heads would some times fall out when cleaning. I require a new head head now, this is after one year and one month. And at this moment in time they are out of stock. But I do quite like the shaver, and get very cross if it has been touched by any one in the family. It is nice to be able to sit down and shave, when you are getting abit older.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10/50 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10/50 shaving heads
jpmg
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
great shavers
By using philips replacement blades you are guarenteed to achive a nice close shave each time. The secret is to clean them at least every 2 weeks with warm soapy water.. Also I have found them quite easy to split apart and put back together which means you can make sure they are totally clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10/40 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10/40 Shaving unit
templecone
29/11/2010
United Kingdom
Shaving Head failure
I have used a variety of electric shavers over about 50 years, some quite expensive, and have found this shaver suits me very well, giving me a better and slightly quicker shave than any previous one. It is disappointing, therefore, to have one of the three cutters fall off after about 18 months while otherwise still giving a good shave.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10/40 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10/40 Shaving unit