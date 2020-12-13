2 year warranty
Discontinued
R03L2B/40
Top low-drain device batteries
For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.
AAA
Zinc Chloride
The batteries can be used straight out of the pack.
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.
Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.