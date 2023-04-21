2 year warranty
QP210
Create your look easily
OneBlade's dual protection system: a glide coating combined with rounded tips, makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair
Shave, shape, simple
1 x Original Blade
Fits on all OneBlade Handles
Each blade lasts up to 4 months **
OneBlade’s unique technology is built to make grooming feel easy. Its fast-moving cutter (12.000 x/min) powers through hair quickly and efficiently, whether you’re trimming stubble, shaping your beard or shaving longer hairs.
OneBlade is designed not to cut too close, so your skin can feel more comfortable. The dual protection system combines a glide coating with rounded tips to help the blade move smoothly over your skin — even when you shave against the grain.
OneBlade's durable stainless steel blades are designed for long lasting sharpness. For best results, replace your blade every 4 months**.
3.6
of 5
18
Reviews
DEXTER123
21/04/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent
I'm extremely happy with your product. I find it makes shaving a lot quicker.
Pros
Makes shaving quicker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades
Date of Use 2021-04-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades
Date of Use 2021-04-21
SoaceMonkey
05/04/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The best razor I’ve ever owned.
I have very sensitive skin so have never enjoyed shaving. The OneBlade is amazing, a close shave with no nicks or cuts. I was so impressed that I went back to the store the next day and bought a few to give to friends.
Pros
Close shave wet or dry
Cons
None!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades
Date of Use 2022-12-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades
Date of Use 2022-12-05
Jaaaaaaay Peeeeeeeee
09/07/2022
United Kingdom
Great product for those that like a little stubble
I love this shaver. It gives me a cleaner shave and closer shave than my other electric razor. It’s not like baby bum smooth but I like my little bit of stubble. Got to admit though it does go close enough to the point where you are supposed to have a shave. I love it and give it 5* I normally just use my electric other brand shaver and it leaves more stubble but this Philips one gets a much closer shave. Love how it just glides through the stubble.
Pros
As a shaver everyday it keeps me looking fresh and clean
Cons
The blade can be easily broken when trying to get it off and replace it. It happened to my last one and it was the actual prong attached to the shaver itself that snapped so the whole shaver was broken.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades
Date of Use 2022-03-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades
Date of Use 2022-03-08
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.