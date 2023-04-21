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  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily

OneBlade OriginalOriginal Blade

QP210

3.6

| (18) Reviews

Create your look easily

OneBlade's dual protection system: a glide coating combined with rounded tips, makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair

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Compatible products
OneBlade

OneBlade
Face + Body

QP2620/20

For Face

Create your look easily

  • Shave, shape, simple

  • 1 x Original Blade

  • Fits on all OneBlade Handles

  • Each blade lasts up to 4 months **

Cuts through hair, not your confidence

Cuts through hair, not your confidence

OneBlade’s unique technology is built to make grooming feel easy. Its fast-moving cutter (12.000 x/min) powers through hair quickly and efficiently, whether you’re trimming stubble, shaping your beard or shaving longer hairs.

Protect your skin while keeping grooming simple

Protect your skin while keeping grooming simple

OneBlade is designed not to cut too close, so your skin can feel more comfortable. The dual protection system combines a glide coating with rounded tips to help the blade move smoothly over your skin — even when you shave against the grain.

Blades made to last**, easy to replace

Blades made to last**, easy to replace

OneBlade's durable stainless steel blades are designed for long lasting sharpness. For best results, replace your blade every 4 months**.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

18

Reviews

3

21/04/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent

I'm extremely happy with your product. I find it makes shaving a lot quicker.

Pros

Makes shaving quicker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Date of Use 2021-04-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Date of Use 2021-04-21

05/04/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The best razor I’ve ever owned.

I have very sensitive skin so have never enjoyed shaving. The OneBlade is amazing, a close shave with no nicks or cuts. I was so impressed that I went back to the store the next day and bought a few to give to friends.

Pros

Close shave wet or dry

Cons

None!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Date of Use 2022-12-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Date of Use 2022-12-05

09/07/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product for those that like a little stubble

I love this shaver. It gives me a cleaner shave and closer shave than my other electric razor. It’s not like baby bum smooth but I like my little bit of stubble. Got to admit though it does go close enough to the point where you are supposed to have a shave. I love it and give it 5* I normally just use my electric other brand shaver and it leaves more stubble but this Philips one gets a much closer shave. Love how it just glides through the stubble.

Pros

As a shaver everyday it keeps me looking fresh and clean

Cons

The blade can be easily broken when trying to get it off and replace it. It happened to my last one and it was the actual prong attached to the shaver itself that snapped so the whole shaver was broken.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Date of Use 2022-03-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Date of Use 2022-03-08

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Disclaimers

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.