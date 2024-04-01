2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
The Philips PX840T portable sound system plays music effortlessly from your favorite sources - Bluetooth, USB, CD and FM/MW radio. The built in, dynamic lighting system and 50W power output let you have the ultimate listening experience.
Bluetooth
50W
Dynamic light
The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.
Get the party pumping with dynamic lighting to illuminate your music. Set the night alight with two cool dynamic lighting effects that shine directly from the speakers. Turn the lights on or off with the flip of a switch, without missing a beat. Light up the party however you like, from ambient chill-out lighting to exciting dance club effects, set the tone and mood at the same time!
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
01/04/2024
United Kingdom
8 years old and still works perfectly
I’ve had this speaker since i was 8 and now i’m 16 still works perfectly fine such a good speaker shame they’ve discontinued it but it has done me well. Very good quality sound can get very loud.
Pros
Can use CDs and Bluetooth has lasted so long
Cons
they’ve discontinued it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PX840T CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2022-04-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PX840T CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2022-04-01
isaiah
02/08/2017
United Kingdom
Amazing For The Price
I love this pX8 it has an amazing sound quality and the bass is booming. The bass vibrates through your floors all the way to the next door neighbours. Its very easy to set up and it also can use batteries no just wired. It has different sources such as FM, AM, Bluetooth, Audio in, CD, USB. I normally use Bluetooth but for some reason it wont connect to my computer which is why i put four starts but you can use the wire it gives you to connect it to the speaker. Besides that everything you aspect and beyond is there the speaker is perfect for you if you want it cheap and amazing quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PX840T CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PX840T CD Soundmachine