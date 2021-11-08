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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Single Product Shot
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  • Front Product Photograph
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Discontinued

PicoPix MaxTVMobile projector

PPX720/INT

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Xtreme Brightness, Xtreme Sound & Portability

Based on Android TV, the PicoPix MaxTV projects images up to 120” in True Full HD. Thanks to multiple image corrections, automatic brightness, a battery lasting up to 4h, and a boombox function, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it!

See all benefits

Xtreme Brightness, Xtreme Sound & Portability

  • 120" in True FULL HD 1080p

  • Xtreme sound and portability

  • Android TV experience

  • Bluetooth boombox function

Smart Autofocus

Smart Autofocus

One-click auto-focus eliminates the hassle and burden of a manual set-up. The high-resolution camera and AI driven autofocus, will always ensure you get the clearest image, automatically.

Xtreme portability

Xtreme portability

An ultra compact PicoPix Max TV projector packed with everything you need. Make the most of a 4-hour battery in projection mode or 10 hours in Bluetooth Speaker mode. The Powerbank function will also charge all your devices via the USB-C or USB-A port.

TI DLP technology / REC709

TI DLP technology / REC709

Texas Instruments DLP technology, used in 9 out of 10 cinemas worldwide, delivers vivid pictures, deep contrast, and a bright image in any conditions. You can expect an unrivalled visual experience with vibrant colors that deliver 100% of the REC709 signal.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

08/11/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

a perfect upgrade to my PicoPix Max

This is the projector I was expecting!! I participated to the first Indiegogo Campaign for the PicoPix Max and now they upgraded everything! Android OS to ANDROID TV All image corrections are now working with HDMI or USB-C Super good sound And a bigger battery compared to Max. Yes it is a bit bulkier but frankly speaking I prefer my new Max TV

Pros

Better brightness, Android TV, super good speakers

Cons

a bit bulky

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PicoPix MaxTV PPX720 Mobile projector

Date of Use 2021-10-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PicoPix MaxTV PPX720 Mobile projector

Date of Use 2021-10-08

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Disclaimers

  1. Google, Google Play, YouTube, Android TV and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

  2. Projectors for direct connection to and for use with an automatic data processing machine such as a smartphone, laptop, PC, Blue-ray Player etc.