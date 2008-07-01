2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD179/12
Turn any room into a theater
The MCD179 DVD Micro Theater is all you need for a cinematic experience right at home. With 2.1 speaker system and Dolby Digital for immersive sound, plus Progressive Scan for optimized images, you're for a real audio-visual treat!
2.1
DivX playback
component design
Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
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