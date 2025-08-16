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Discontinued

Micro Hi-Fi System

MC147/98

4.8

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Superb sound from compact design

Tune in to superb sound from a surprisingly compact design. The MC147 Micro System will enhance your living space while enriching your music listening experience. Just press Play to enjoy room-filling, dynamic bass sounds.

See all benefits

Superb sound from compact design

  • CD playback

  • Compact design

Wake up and sleep timer functions

Wake up and sleep timer functions

Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

Easy-to-use remote control included

Easy-to-use remote control included

Compact design that fits anywhere

Compact design that fits anywhere

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

16/08/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Hifi

This Micro HI-FI Come's Equiped with great speakers a cassette player that records radio am/fm cd Player and Audio in its a brilliant system Sound quality is tip top. Could,nt be happier thanks phillips love this Brand,

Pros

Cassette player Dynamic Bass Boost Radio CD Player Speakers Are Great Quality

Cons

None Whatsoever

This review was made for MC147 Micro Hi-Fi System

Date of Use 2025-07-16

This review was made for MC147 Micro Hi-Fi System

Date of Use 2025-07-16

05/03/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant for the price

I bought this as a cheap alternative for my broken down mini hi-fi. Just a temporary purchase. It is brilliant and serves all my needs and I will not be purchasing anything else to replace it. Excellent bass (DBB), good because I can play my old tapes, the AUX has allowed me to connect my separate cd player, the auto radio tuning is excellent with easy pre-sets. Playing through my own speakers the sound is perfect. The remote control is compact and simple to use. Perfect fitting for size where I wanted it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MC147 Micro Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MC147 Micro Hi-Fi System

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Top marks

My micro system is "just the job" I think.It's compact,looks good and more importantly sounds good.I also got it for a bargain price. Overall I am very pleased with it and would recommend it to anyone.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MC147 Micro Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MC147 Micro Hi-Fi System

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