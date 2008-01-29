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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
DVD home theater system
Discontinued
Support
HTS6600/98
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Firmware upgrade readme file
Software upgrade
User manual
Quick start guide
All (4)
What is Ambisound feature on my Philips system?
What is the Total Output Power of my Philips set?
How to use the Extended control mode of my Philips device?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
My Philips HTS does not wake-up after low-power standby
Snowy screen when my Philips HTS is connected via HDMI
Ambisound surround not working on my Philips cinema
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