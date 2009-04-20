2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3571/98
DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you a full, uncompromised listening experience.
Critical moments in a conversation or inspiring lyrics to a song are too often missed. Rewinding the DVD disrupts the entertainment, whilst simply ignoring what was missed diminishes the enjoyment. Clear Voice is an innovative audio technology that significantly increases the intelligibility of vocalizations, whether spoken or sang. It ensures you hear every word - so you can enjoy what you're watching to the fullest.
Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience CD music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.
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