2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful Surround Sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback.
Blu-ray
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
Play virtually any disc and any media format you want - whether they be Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.
3.6
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Brian G
19/04/2020
South Africa
Brilliantly rich and clear sound quality
This home theatre has the most awesome sound that punches way above it's size and is as pleasurable to listen to as any full sized quality av 5.1 product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater
Date of Use 2018-04-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater
Date of Use 2018-04-19
rach91
20/09/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to setup; Good sound quality
Purchased this as an ex-display item from Tesco. Setup was straight forward although I had to extend the cables (using speaker wire and block connectors) to fit my room, however this was not difficult and any DIYer should be able to manage this. Additional features such as Youtube and watching external content from the USB slot was great - all my DVDs are now on my external hard drive for instant access. Overall, good value for money and easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theatre
Ziggy
20/09/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to setup; Good sound quality
Purchased this as an ex-display item from Tesco. Setup was straight forward although I had to extend the cables (using speaker wire and block connectors) to fit my room, however this was not difficult and any DIYer should be able to manage this. Additional features such as Youtube and watching external content from the USB slot was great - all my DVDs are now on my external hard drive for instant access. Overall, good value for money and easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theatre
To upgrade for access to YouTube and Picasa, visit www.philips.com/support
Only for models that are Wi-Fi ready, for details, please refer to the product specification.