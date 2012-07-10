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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS3531/12

3

| (3) Reviews

Powerful Surround Sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.

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from compact speakers

Powerful Surround Sound

  • DVD

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

3

Reviews

4
2

10/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excelent Value for Money

Easy to set up, good looking, excellent sound. Has HDMI and Digital Optical In which means I have surround sound from my PS3 and TV as well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theatre

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

nice system but poor sound

I have philips TV and had a surround sound dvd player thet the laser went a bit astray so I repleced with this system, very disappointed with the sound quality compared to the previous unit. Shame as I'm a big philips fan.

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theater

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theater

19/04/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bad Purchase

Used it for 2 weeks after which the sound stopped working completely. I have to depend on my TV to produce sound.

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theatre

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theatre

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