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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

DVD home theater system

HTS3172/98

Spectacular surround sound with superb clarity

Experience sensational home entertainment with the powerful surround sound delivered by this sytem. Enjoy endless entertainment with Karaoke Scoring, playback from USB drives, portable media players and practically any type of disc.

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Just like in the movies

Spectacular surround sound with superb clarity

USB Media Link for media playback from USB flash drives

USB Media Link for media playback from USB flash drives

The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. With USB Media Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.

DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

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