2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3172/98
Spectacular surround sound with superb clarity
Experience sensational home entertainment with the powerful surround sound delivered by this sytem. Enjoy endless entertainment with Karaoke Scoring, playback from USB drives, portable media players and practically any type of disc.
The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. With USB Media Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.
A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.
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