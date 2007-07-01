2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTR5205/98
Amplify and simplify your home entertainment
Thinking of transforming your DVD player or recorder into a complete home entertainment system? Just match them with this stylish digital receiver system to get a theater-like audio/video experience and accurate music reproduction.
MP3 Line-in uses Plug and Play technology that allows direct playback of MP3 content via the home theatre system by simply plugging your portable MP3 player into the built-in headphonejack. Now you can enjoy the superb sound quality of the Philips Home Theatre System while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.
A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
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