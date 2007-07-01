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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

Digital AV receiver system

HTR5205/98

Amplify and simplify your home entertainment

Thinking of transforming your DVD player or recorder into a complete home entertainment system? Just match them with this stylish digital receiver system to get a theater-like audio/video experience and accurate music reproduction.

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Amplify and simplify your home entertainment

MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

MP3 Line-in uses Plug and Play technology that allows direct playback of MP3 content via the home theatre system by simply plugging your portable MP3 player into the built-in headphonejack. Now you can enjoy the superb sound quality of the Philips Home Theatre System while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.

Advanced Class D Amplifier for compact, powerful sound

Advanced Class D Amplifier for compact, powerful sound

DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

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