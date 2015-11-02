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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
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  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Restoration KitHeadlight restoration kit

HRK00XM

See clearly, drive safer

Compared with other kits that require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed.

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With UV protection

See clearly, drive safer

  • With UV protection

Cleans both headlights

This kit will provide you everything you need to clear two car headlights: - 1 bottle of water based Pretreatment (29,5 ml) - 1 bottle of Cleaner/Polish (29,5 ml) 1 bottle of Shine Restorer/Preserver (29,5 ml) - 1 piece sanding paper of 600 (coarse) - 1 piece sanding paper of 1500 (medium) - 1 piece sanding paper of 2000 (fine) - 10 paper towels - 1 pair of gloves (one size fits all)

High quality and cost-effective

High quality and cost-effective

No power tools needed

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