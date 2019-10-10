2 year warranty
Discontinued
Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1 L bowl and 1.75 L blender and a variety of high performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
650 W
Compact 2 in 1 setup
2.1 L bowl
Accessories for + 25 functions
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
A 1.75-liter break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 liter for up to up to 5 smoothie portions at once.
Unlike other cheaper food processors, this Philips Food Processor lacks an inner chimney shaft in the middle of the bowl. This means that soups and other liquids won't leak from the middle of the bowl, keeping your food processor and kitchen counter clean! It even makes assembling your appliance much easier - simply click your tool holder in place in the bowl, guided by the form fitting couplings.
Awards
4.7
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Euby
10/10/2019
South Africa
The price doesn't do it justice.
Bought this food processor while I was a little skeptical on why it was way cheaper than so many others on the market. I expected fault with it (which I was willing to accept because really the price was ridiculously low). But as soon as I started using it, it became more and more evident that Philips really does create household appliances with care for the every day home cook. I absolutely am obsessed with chopping things in the speed of light, I love the many attachment choices, appreciate that there's a blender as well (feels like a huge bonus). Prepping meals and baking has never been easier! Well done Phillips!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7628/90 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7628/90 Food processor
KESEGO
10/10/2019
South Africa
I bought this Philips Food Processor it very good quality and it hasn't disappointed at all so good I like it very much .
I like this food processor it so good no disappoint
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7628/90 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7628/90 Food processor
Carien
04/10/2019
South Africa
Fantastic product serving its purpose
Great quality, purpose-built, and I love the color.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7628/90 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7628/90 Food processor