2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
Philips blender with ProBlend 6 technology blends smoothly and crushes ice. Finer blending means you can enjoy healthier smoothies that provide a full days’ nutrients from fruits and vegetables.
900 W
ProBlend 6
2 L glass jar
On the Go bottle accessory
From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our manual speed control.
Our molded control dial is molded with non-slip grip, so you can easily control the blender speed.
We developed our ProBlend6 technology for effective blending and mixing, to ensure that all of the ingredients are finely blended.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Octogenarium
15/10/2019
South Africa
Smoothies
I was having radiology treatment for cancer and needed to strengthen my constitution. We decided that smoothies was the best option, and this product performed the job brilliantly
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/02 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/02 Blender
Ashy123
26/09/2020
South Africa
Great product
Creates the best smoothies, believe me, my breakfast every day
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/02 Blender
Date of Use 2020-03-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/02 Blender
Date of Use 2020-03-26
02/09/2020
South Africa
Perfect smoothie blender
It creates the perfect smoothies and the glass jar is perfect because you can put anything in from hot yo cold. It's an all purpose blender.
Pros
You can put hot and cold in.
Cons
It's a mission to clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/02 Blender
Date of Use 2019-09-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/02 Blender
Date of Use 2019-09-02