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  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go

Discontinued

Viva CollectionBlender

HR3556/02

4.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go

Philips blender with ProBlend 6 technology blends smoothly and crushes ice. Finer blending means you can enjoy healthier smoothies that provide a full days’ nutrients from fruits and vegetables.

See all benefits

With finer blending to include more fruit & veg

Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go

  • 900 W

  • ProBlend 6

  • 2 L glass jar

  • On the Go bottle accessory

Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our manual speed control.

Easy-grip control dial

Our molded control dial is molded with non-slip grip, so you can easily control the blender speed.

ProBlend 6 blending technology for finer results

We developed our ProBlend6 technology for effective blending and mixing, to ensure that all of the ingredients are finely blended.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

15/10/2019

South Africa

South Africa

Smoothies

I was having radiology treatment for cancer and needed to strengthen my constitution. We decided that smoothies was the best option, and this product performed the job brilliantly

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/02 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/02 Blender

26/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Great product

Creates the best smoothies, believe me, my breakfast every day

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/02 Blender

Date of Use 2020-03-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/02 Blender

Date of Use 2020-03-26

02/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Perfect smoothie blender

It creates the perfect smoothies and the glass jar is perfect because you can put anything in from hot yo cold. It's an all purpose blender.

Pros

You can put hot and cold in.

Cons

It's a mission to clean

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/02 Blender

Date of Use 2019-09-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/02 Blender

Date of Use 2019-09-02

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