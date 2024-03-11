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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Juicer
Discontinued
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HR2826
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User Manual Philips
With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too.
All (4)
Is the appliance dishwasher safe?
Does processing fruits or vegetables with a strong pigment result in discoloring of the juicer?
Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
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