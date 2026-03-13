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2 year warranty

All series

Daily Collection Citrus press

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionCitrus press

HR2737/70

Daily Collection Citrus press

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips

  • PDF file, 496.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

With this Philips citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design the citrus press can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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