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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Kitchen scale
Discontinued
Support
HR2395/00
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User Manual Philips Kitchen scale
Battery-operated Philips kitchen scale with automatic shut-off and conversion function. Weighs up to 5 kg in gradations of 1 g. Includes reset/tare function.
Why do the scales switch off automatically?
Why do the scales display a negative weighing result?
Why is the weighing result unreliable or unstable?
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