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2 year warranty

All series

Kitchen scale

Discontinued

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Kitchen scale

HR2395/00

Kitchen scale

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Kitchen scale

  • PDF file, 4.5 MB
  • 11 March 2024

Battery-operated Philips kitchen scale with automatic shut-off and conversion function. Weighs up to 5 kg in gradations of 1 g. Includes reset/tare function.

  • PDF file
  • 31 March 2024

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