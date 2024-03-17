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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2165/90
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection Blender HR2165/90 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Blender
All (3)
What is the function of the small lid?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips Blender
How come the blender does not start?
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
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