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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2141/90
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User manual
Conquer any recipe with the Philips Daily Blender. Exclusive ProBlend 4 technology creates the perfect environment for quick and smooth blending.
All (5)
Can I use the appliance to grind coffee beans, nutmegs etc?
Are the Philips Blender parts dishwasher safe?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips Blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
How come the blender does not start?
Ingredients stick to the sides of my Philips Blender jar
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
Contacting Philips
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