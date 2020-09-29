2 year warranty
Discontinued
The perfect fit for any kitchen
This is the world’s most compact full sized blender. The large storage jar slots over the base of the Philips blender, making it half the size of normal blenders. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5 star blade, 400W motor
400W
1.75 L plastic jar
with mill
Easy storage
Takes half the storage space of normal blenders as the jar fits over the base.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.
Cord storage in the housing for a practical storage of your blender in your kitchen.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
MamaShem28
29/09/2020
South Africa
Easy to use and it's affordable
My friend has it and I loved everything about it. Awesome
Pros
The best
Cons
Affordable and easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2021/70 Compact Blender
Date of Use 2020-08-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2021/70 Compact Blender
Date of Use 2020-08-29