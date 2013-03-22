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  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
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    Avance Collection Juicer

    HR1871/10

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    This juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to QuickClean and the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container.

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    Avance Collection Juicer

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    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Make 10% more juice* and clean up within a minute!

    • 1000 W
    • QuickClean
    • 2.5 L, XXL tube
    • Drip stop
    Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

    Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

    Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.

    No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

    No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

    The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

    2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

    2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

    The 2 speeds of the Philips Juicer allow you to extract the most out of your favourite fruit and vegetables - both soft and hard.

    QuickClean technology

    QuickClean technology

    The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

    All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

    All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

    The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

    Drip stop integrated in the spout

    Drip stop integrated in the spout

    Always keep your kitchen counter clean even when you are done juicing.The drip stop prevnts any juice from dripping on the table.

    Recipe booklet full of inspiring juice recipes

    Recipe booklet full of inspiring juice recipes

    You can use the recipe booklet full of inspiring ideas for your daily juicing.

    Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

    Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

    Juice the toughest ingredients with a powerful 1000 W motor.

    Smooth and easy to clean surfaces

    The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Recipe booklet
      • Spout

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1  m
      Power
      1000  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity jar
      2.5  l
      Capacity pulp container
      1.6  l

    • Design

      Color
      Black & Metallic

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      5.2  kg
      Feeding tube diameter
      80  mm

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Integrated cord storage
      • Non-slip feet
      • Safety lock
      Number of speed settings
      2

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Stainless steel
      Material of spout
      Stainless steel
      Material jug
      SAN jug and PS cover

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    • Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861

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