HR1871/10
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
This juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to QuickClean and the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.
The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.
The 2 speeds of the Philips Juicer allow you to extract the most out of your favourite fruit and vegetables - both soft and hard.
The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.
The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.
Quick and easy assembly of all parts.
Always keep your kitchen counter clean even when you are done juicing.The drip stop prevnts any juice from dripping on the table.
You can use the recipe booklet full of inspiring ideas for your daily juicing.
Juice the toughest ingredients with a powerful 1000 W motor.
The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.
Accessories
Technical specifications
Design
Weight and dimensions
General specifications
Finishing
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.