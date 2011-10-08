2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy juice made easy
Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer.
550 W
1.5 L
L tube
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.
Keep your juice fresh for longer after you've made it in this 700 ml juice jug.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
SSimpson
08/10/2011
United Kingdom
Excellent juicer, no jamming and maximum jucie extraction
We had a lower model than this juicer before, and it kept stopping after a minute juicing or if a fruit was too much for it. this one just keeps going and gets more juice out aswell. nice looking very practical design and easy enough to clean. would recommend to anyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Juicer