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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Hand blender HR1661/90
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Hand blender HR1661/90
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Hand blender HR1661/90
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Hand blender HR1661/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Hand blender

Discontinued

Avance CollectionHand blender

HR1661/90

Maximum results, minimum effort

Delicious meals at home have never been easier with this powerful, versatile Philips hand blender. Enjoy silky smooth results for a longer time thanks to its revolutionary ProMix blending technology and titanium coated blades!

See all benefits

ProMix Blender for smoothest results

Maximum results, minimum effort

  • 750 W

  • ProMix (Titanium)

  • 1 L Beaker, chopper, whisk

  • 20 speeds + Turbo

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

Titanium coated blade

Titanium coated blade

The new golden colored titanium coated blade is more than six times harder than its predecessors and three times harder than a Samurai sword. This ensures your blade stays sharper for even longer.

Best in class 750 W motor

Best in class 750 W motor

Best-in-class motor for optimal food preparation.

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