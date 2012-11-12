2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1661/90
Maximum results, minimum effort
Delicious meals at home have never been easier with this powerful, versatile Philips hand blender. Enjoy silky smooth results for a longer time thanks to its revolutionary ProMix blending technology and titanium coated blades!
750 W
ProMix (Titanium)
1 L Beaker, chopper, whisk
20 speeds + Turbo
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
The new golden colored titanium coated blade is more than six times harder than its predecessors and three times harder than a Samurai sword. This ensures your blade stays sharper for even longer.
Best-in-class motor for optimal food preparation.
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