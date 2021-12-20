I am completely crazy about this blender for a few reasons... because of its long steel base that can reach directly into my hot pot of food It's so much more convenient and easier to use then my food processor's blender attachment It can seriously take a punch my picture will prove it. I washed and cut two boxes of tomatoes in half then I had to urgently go somewhere and asked my nanny to blend it all up for me. I was shocked when I got home to find the plastic casing melted on the one side I asked her how on earth that happened didn't she feel it heating up didn't her hand burn, she said yes but just put a cloth around it and continued blending. Guess it was my fault that I didn't tell her to switch off intermittently as the motor heats up. The good news is that 3 years after burning the outer plastic casing, I'm still using the very same blender without any hiccups. NOW THAT'S QUALITY VALUE FOR MONEY