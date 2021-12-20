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  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1604/90

4.5

| (12) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Healthy homemade food made easy

The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, purees and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

See all benefits

For perfectly blended soups, purees and shakes

Healthy homemade food made easy

  • 550 W, metal bar

  • ProMix

  • 0,5 L Beaker

  • 1 speed

2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

Single switch

Single switch

Single switch for easy use.

Slim-grip to fit any hand

Slim-grip to fit any hand

The Daily Collection Hand blender has a slim-grip to fit any hand.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

12

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

2
1

20/12/2021

South Africa

South Africa

The products is portable

I love this hand blender because you can use it more than 2 times a day without giving you hesitation or problem.its is very strong I started using it 6 months ago for my toddler I blend his food fruit nd vegies,and It gives me energy to do food for my baby because it's never disappoint me whenever I do so I recommend mommies to use it for their babies it's very strong nd it's won't disappoint you,I purchased mine at pick nd pay last year december but started to use it this year june am so happy with this product nd am looking forward to buy ONOTHER product of Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1604/90 Hand blender

Date of Use 2021-08-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1604/90 Hand blender

Date of Use 2021-08-20

12/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

A Kitchen Must Have

Just love my Phillips Hand Blender... Performance excellence every time... adds to my culinary skills and style... I can't do without my Phillips Hand Blender ... Phillips for life... Phillips 10/10

Pros

Easy to clean, use and store

Cons

Needs a longer electrical cable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1604/90 Hand blender

Date of Use 2018-09-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1604/90 Hand blender

Date of Use 2018-09-12

10/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

The BEST hand blender in comparison to others

I am completely crazy about this blender for a few reasons... because of its long steel base that can reach directly into my hot pot of food It's so much more convenient and easier to use then my food processor's blender attachment It can seriously take a punch my picture will prove it. I washed and cut two boxes of tomatoes in half then I had to urgently go somewhere and asked my nanny to blend it all up for me. I was shocked when I got home to find the plastic casing melted on the one side I asked her how on earth that happened didn't she feel it heating up didn't her hand burn, she said yes but just put a cloth around it and continued blending. Guess it was my fault that I didn't tell her to switch off intermittently as the motor heats up. The good news is that 3 years after burning the outer plastic casing, I'm still using the very same blender without any hiccups. NOW THAT'S QUALITY VALUE FOR MONEY

Pros

The motor can take a punch

Cons

No cons at all

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1604/90 Hand blender

Date of Use 2018-09-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1604/90 Hand blender

Date of Use 2018-09-10

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