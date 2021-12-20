2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy homemade food made easy
The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, purees and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!
550 W, metal bar
ProMix
0,5 L Beaker
1 speed
With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.
Single switch for easy use.
The Daily Collection Hand blender has a slim-grip to fit any hand.
4.5
of 5
12
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Nellza
20/12/2021
South Africa
The products is portable
I love this hand blender because you can use it more than 2 times a day without giving you hesitation or problem.its is very strong I started using it 6 months ago for my toddler I blend his food fruit nd vegies,and It gives me energy to do food for my baby because it's never disappoint me whenever I do so I recommend mommies to use it for their babies it's very strong nd it's won't disappoint you,I purchased mine at pick nd pay last year december but started to use it this year june am so happy with this product nd am looking forward to buy ONOTHER product of Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1604/90 Hand blender
Date of Use 2021-08-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1604/90 Hand blender
Date of Use 2021-08-20
12/09/2020
South Africa
A Kitchen Must Have
Just love my Phillips Hand Blender... Performance excellence every time... adds to my culinary skills and style... I can't do without my Phillips Hand Blender ... Phillips for life... Phillips 10/10
Pros
Easy to clean, use and store
Cons
Needs a longer electrical cable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1604/90 Hand blender
Date of Use 2018-09-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1604/90 Hand blender
Date of Use 2018-09-12
Najmstar
10/09/2020
South Africa
The BEST hand blender in comparison to others
I am completely crazy about this blender for a few reasons... because of its long steel base that can reach directly into my hot pot of food It's so much more convenient and easier to use then my food processor's blender attachment It can seriously take a punch my picture will prove it. I washed and cut two boxes of tomatoes in half then I had to urgently go somewhere and asked my nanny to blend it all up for me. I was shocked when I got home to find the plastic casing melted on the one side I asked her how on earth that happened didn't she feel it heating up didn't her hand burn, she said yes but just put a cloth around it and continued blending. Guess it was my fault that I didn't tell her to switch off intermittently as the motor heats up. The good news is that 3 years after burning the outer plastic casing, I'm still using the very same blender without any hiccups. NOW THAT'S QUALITY VALUE FOR MONEY
Pros
The motor can take a punch
Cons
No cons at all
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1604/90 Hand blender
Date of Use 2018-09-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1604/90 Hand blender
Date of Use 2018-09-10