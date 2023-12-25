2 year warranty
Discontinued
Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
The Jamie Oliver HomeCooker Cutting tower will give you an extra pair of hands in the kitchen so you have one thing less to focus on. It cuts directly into the HomeCooker pan or your own bowl.
200 W
5 cutting variants
2 speeds
You can choose which speed you need for your cutting, depending on the dish or recipe you are making. For cutting julienne use speed 1 and for slicing and grating use speed 1 for soft ingredients like mushrooms and speed 2 for hard ingredients like carrots and salami.
The XL feeding tube (76 x 50 mm) allows you to use all kinds of ingredients, without cutting it in small pieces before putting it in the feeding tube.
Due to the perfect design of the Cutting tower, it cuts directly into the pan. It will save you time as you don't need to cut on a separate plate, which you also don't have to clean afterwards. And you cut your ingredients directly into the pan just when you need them.
4.8
of 5
9
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Mrs S
25/12/2023
United Kingdom
Best ever had or seen! Shame discontinuted!
I was original and bought this instead of your regular type food processor / grater. I used it for many years and it's still in perfect condition (beside the disc that broke after recent misuse - pressing full force).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Jamie Oliver Cutting tower
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Jamie Oliver Cutting tower
Lavender
28/10/2012
United Kingdom
Best Slicer I have used
In one word perfect!! I have used manual & automatic slicers and this is by far the best I have used!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Jamie Oliver Cutting tower
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Jamie Oliver Cutting tower
missmintymoo
01/10/2012
United Kingdom
High Speed Shredder/Slicer
I have this product to use alongside the Philips HomeCooker however, I can see it will be used as a stand alone product as well as it is so efficient. It has 5 cutting disks, fine shredding, coarse shredding, fine slicing, coarse slicing and julienne. If you like to bulk cook it would really make very short work of your vegetable preparation.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Jamie Oliver Cutting tower
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Jamie Oliver Cutting tower