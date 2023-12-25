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  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
  • Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days

Discontinued

Jamie Oliver Cutting tower

HR1055/90

4.8

| (9) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days

The Jamie Oliver HomeCooker Cutting tower will give you an extra pair of hands in the kitchen so you have one thing less to focus on. It cuts directly into the HomeCooker pan or your own bowl.

See all benefits

It cuts directly into the bowl

Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days

  • 200 W

  • 5 cutting variants

  • 2 speeds

2 cutting and slicing speeds

2 cutting and slicing speeds

You can choose which speed you need for your cutting, depending on the dish or recipe you are making. For cutting julienne use speed 1 and for slicing and grating use speed 1 for soft ingredients like mushrooms and speed 2 for hard ingredients like carrots and salami.

XL feeding tube for all your ingredients

XL feeding tube for all your ingredients

The XL feeding tube (76 x 50 mm) allows you to use all kinds of ingredients, without cutting it in small pieces before putting it in the feeding tube.

Easy cutting and slicing directly into the pan

Easy cutting and slicing directly into the pan

Due to the perfect design of the Cutting tower, it cuts directly into the pan. It will save you time as you don't need to cut on a separate plate, which you also don't have to clean afterwards. And you cut your ingredients directly into the pan just when you need them.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

9

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

25/12/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best ever had or seen! Shame discontinuted!

I was original and bought this instead of your regular type food processor / grater. I used it for many years and it's still in perfect condition (beside the disc that broke after recent misuse - pressing full force).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Jamie Oliver Cutting tower

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Jamie Oliver Cutting tower

28/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best Slicer I have used

In one word perfect!! I have used manual & automatic slicers and this is by far the best I have used!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Jamie Oliver Cutting tower

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Jamie Oliver Cutting tower

01/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

High Speed Shredder/Slicer

I have this product to use alongside the Philips HomeCooker however, I can see it will be used as a stand alone product as well as it is so efficient. It has 5 cutting disks, fine shredding, coarse shredding, fine slicing, coarse slicing and julienne. If you like to bulk cook it would really make very short work of your vegetable preparation.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Jamie Oliver Cutting tower

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Jamie Oliver Cutting tower

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