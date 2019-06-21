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  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking

Discontinued

Jamie Oliver HomeCooker

HR1040/90

4.7

| (127) Reviews | 98% recommend this product

Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking

The Philips Jamie Oliver HomeCooker with AutoStir technology offers gentle, constant stirring to effortlessly cook both one pot meals or delicious side dishes. Thanks to the stirring, you can enjoy hands free cooking and walk away.

See all benefits

Hands free and unattended, lets you walk away

Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking

  • 1500 W

  • Stirrer

  • Steaming tier

AutoStir technology

AutoStir technology

Gentle, constant stirring thanks to AutoStir technology not only ensures that your ingredients brown evenly - the flavor of your ingredients also gets released making your dishes tasty.

Countdown timer with beep

When the countdown timer on your HomeCooker reaches zero, meaning your attention is needed again, clear beeps call you back from your away time.

Easy to use timer for 0 – 99 minute settings

Easy to use timer for 0 – 99 minute settings

With the easy to use QuickSet timer, you can set the HomeCooker cooking time and walk away. When your attention is needed, a beep will call you back for the next step.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.7

of 5

127

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

2
1

21/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great semi automated cooking

The temperature settings are nice and consistent, mixing is continuous so no need to worry about food sticking etc. Bought mine second hand without recipe book, which is the only problem, hence 3 stars for ease of use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1040/90 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1040/90 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker

01/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Out of Stock??????? Nooooooo!!

This is the best kitchen gadget ever It makes fabulous curries chillis ragu for moussaka etc because switch it on and leave it No burnt food , great for long cooks Is hot enough to fry meat Why have you stopped selling it ????

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1040/90 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1040/90 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker

14/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Suits any lifestyle

We bought ourselves one of these in autumn 2014, and were so taken with it that we bought one for each of our three children for Christmas. Everyone loves it and uses it frequently. I think we all started with Jamie Oliver's risotto recipe. It's so successful that the machine is worth the price for risotto alone. But it produces excellent results with all sorts of Italian sauces, Indian recipes, Thai curries, cous cous, soups, stocks, gravies, custards including ice cream custards, and on and on and on. Last night we made a lovely Spanish fish, chorizo and bean stew. Those with small children find it a particular help, since you can afford to be distracted by the demands of the youngsters, secure in the knowledge that the Home Cooker will switch itself into safe mode when the timer reaches zero. It's also great for teaching older children to cook, since it will neither forget to stir and so scorch the food, nor stir so vigorously that it slops over. In fact, it's almost impossible to fail. The steamer works well for things like cous cous, but to be honest we haven't used the pasta basket. Make your sauce in the Home Cooker and boil the pasta in a separate pan! Once you're accustomed to the Home Cooker, you can adapt any number of recipes for it. After 6 months of use, it's firmly established as one of our favourite kitchen machines. And, as a final plus, it's dead easy to clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1040/91 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1040/91 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker

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