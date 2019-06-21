Yes, it's a steep price tag, but if you can afford it, you should go for it - you won't regret it! I'm not a tidy person, it usually takes a good hour to clear up after one of my meals, but the Homecooker makes it SO easy to clear up as you go along. You put the first lot of ingredients in, set the timer, get on with any other prep still to do and then just chuck it in when the timer goes off. Bobs your uncle. In between, you can get on with the clearing away, washing up, filling the dishwasher, emptying the dishwasher, etc without any need to worry about what's in the Homecooker as it's constantly being stirred without the need for even one single human hand. I cleaned the whole kitchen while making a goulash - for some people, that may not mean much, but for me, that's a once a year kind of feat that I'd only completed two weeks before! I had the time to do something I really don't normally get around to as often as I'd like! Liberated was how I felt. And how I still feel having been using it now for about a month. The recipe book has some wonderful and simple recipes (I'll never do a full breakfast the traditional way again). My only complaint is that there is no information about using the gadget to concoct your own recipes, or rather transfer them to the Homecooker instead of the previous method, whatever that may have been. I have attempted a bolognese sauce with fantastic results, but I still need to work out the correct times as there's just no help with that sort of thing included. I must say before I finish that the maximum temperature of 250c is reached in less than 2 minutes, so it's pretty much ready to go from turning on. I love this device and was worried about where I was going to store it in my kitchen, but it's used almost daily so there's no need to move it off the side! Thanks Philips and Jamie Oliver for a fantastic product that I look forward to using for a long time to come.