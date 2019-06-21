2 year warranty
Discontinued
Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
The Philips Jamie Oliver HomeCooker with AutoStir technology offers gentle, constant stirring to effortlessly cook both one pot meals or delicious side dishes. Thanks to the stirring, you can enjoy hands free cooking and walk away.
1500 W
Stirrer
Steaming tier
Gentle, constant stirring thanks to AutoStir technology not only ensures that your ingredients brown evenly - the flavor of your ingredients also gets released making your dishes tasty.
When the countdown timer on your HomeCooker reaches zero, meaning your attention is needed again, clear beeps call you back from your away time.
With the easy to use QuickSet timer, you can set the HomeCooker cooking time and walk away. When your attention is needed, a beep will call you back for the next step.
4.7
of 5
127
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Elgee
21/06/2019
United Kingdom
Great semi automated cooking
The temperature settings are nice and consistent, mixing is continuous so no need to worry about food sticking etc. Bought mine second hand without recipe book, which is the only problem, hence 3 stars for ease of use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1040/90 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1040/90 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker
MariaMac
01/05/2018
United Kingdom
Out of Stock??????? Nooooooo!!
This is the best kitchen gadget ever It makes fabulous curries chillis ragu for moussaka etc because switch it on and leave it No burnt food , great for long cooks Is hot enough to fry meat Why have you stopped selling it ????
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1040/90 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1040/90 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker
Melbourne12
14/02/2015
United Kingdom
Suits any lifestyle
We bought ourselves one of these in autumn 2014, and were so taken with it that we bought one for each of our three children for Christmas. Everyone loves it and uses it frequently. I think we all started with Jamie Oliver's risotto recipe. It's so successful that the machine is worth the price for risotto alone. But it produces excellent results with all sorts of Italian sauces, Indian recipes, Thai curries, cous cous, soups, stocks, gravies, custards including ice cream custards, and on and on and on. Last night we made a lovely Spanish fish, chorizo and bean stew. Those with small children find it a particular help, since you can afford to be distracted by the demands of the youngsters, secure in the knowledge that the Home Cooker will switch itself into safe mode when the timer reaches zero. It's also great for teaching older children to cook, since it will neither forget to stir and so scorch the food, nor stir so vigorously that it slops over. In fact, it's almost impossible to fail. The steamer works well for things like cous cous, but to be honest we haven't used the pasta basket. Make your sauce in the Home Cooker and boil the pasta in a separate pan! Once you're accustomed to the Home Cooker, you can adapt any number of recipes for it. After 6 months of use, it's firmly established as one of our favourite kitchen machines. And, as a final plus, it's dead easy to clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1040/91 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1040/91 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker