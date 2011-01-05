2 year warranty
Discontinued
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
Lift & Cut
3 heads
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
wmbxj04
05/01/2011
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ6/40 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ6/40 shaving heads
Tony44
10/10/2011
United Kingdom
Good design and comfortable feel
The shaver heads were delivered promptly and were well packaged. They are easy to fit and operate satisfactorily and relatively quietly. I find the shaving experience to be comfortable and smooth and also quite efficient. The heads are also easy to clean as they can be washed under a warm water tap, which saves a lot of time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ6/11 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ6/11 shaving heads