2 year warranty
Discontinued
HQ5/50
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
Lift & Cut
3 heads
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
BassBaby
29/01/2012
United Kingdom
HQ5 rubbish
Website very unclear as to what to order. What I have received doesn't work even after figuring out the useless installation instructions. I am going back to wet shaving
This review was made for HQ5/50 shaving heads
This review was made for HQ5/50 shaving heads