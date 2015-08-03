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2 year warranty

All series

  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy
  • Smooth and shiny hair made easy

Discontinued

EssentialStraightener

HP8321/00

Smooth and shiny hair made easy

Long tourmaline ceramic plates specially designed for easy and fast styling.

See all benefits

Smooth and shiny hair made easy

  • Tourmaline ceramic coating

  • 100mm long plates

  • 210°C styling temperature

Tormaline ceramic plates

Tormaline ceramic plates

Tourmaline ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for a shiny frizz-free look.

100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

The longer 100mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.

210°C styling temperature for smooth style

210°C styling temperature for smooth style

This high temperature enables you to change the style of your hair to achieve the look you want.

Technical Specifications

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