2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8321/00
Smooth and shiny hair made easy
Long tourmaline ceramic plates specially designed for easy and fast styling.
Tourmaline ceramic coating
100mm long plates
210°C styling temperature
Tourmaline ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for a shiny frizz-free look.
The longer 100mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.
This high temperature enables you to change the style of your hair to achieve the look you want.
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