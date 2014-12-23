2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy straight with ion shine
Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener with ionic care, allow you to get the straight and shiny look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.
Longer ceramic plates (100mm)
210C professional temperature
Ionic conditioning
The longer plates enable a better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
UDani
23/12/2014
United Kingdom
beutiful product
I purchased it 10 days ago. it working fine. heats up quickly, it has two heat temperature options and I can lock it when I am not using it which is a great feature. loving this straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8320/03 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8320/03 Straightener