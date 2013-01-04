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  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
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    DryCare Advanced Hairdryer

    HP8230/00

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

    Protect your hair while still enjoying fast drying results. Choose from multiple speed and temperature settings to get the blow dry you want or select ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature.

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    DryCare Advanced Hairdryer

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    Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

    with 14mm styling nozzle.

    • ThermoProtect
    • 2100W
    • 6 heat & speed settings
    • Cool shot
    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

    Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

    Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

    This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

    Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

    Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

    The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

    Cool Shot sets your style

    Cool Shot sets your style

    A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

    Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

    Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

    Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

    Removeable air flow filter makes cleaning quick and easy

    Removeable air flow filter makes cleaning quick and easy

    The removeable air flow filter of your hairdryer is easy to maintain. Simply click off to clean. Doing this regularly will prevent build up of dust and hair that can affect drying performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight & dimensions

      A-Box Dimensions
      • Height = 25cm
      • Length = 63cm
      • Width = 35cm
      A-Box Weight
      5.7kg
      Product size
      • Height =31cm
      • Length = 10cm
      • Width = 22cm
      F-Box Dimensions
      • Depth = 11cm
      • Height = 23cm
      • Width = 31cm
      Product weight (excl. pack)
      0.6kg
      F-Box weight
      0.8kg

    • Technical specifications

      Color/finishing
      High Gloss & Mat Black
      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2100  W
      Wattage
      2100  W
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Motor
      DC Motor
      Housing material
      ABS

    • Features

      Foldable handle
      No
      Ceramic coating
      No
      Cool shot
      Yes
      Diffuser
      No
      Dual voltage
      No
      Travel pouch
      No
      Ion conditioning
      No
      Hanging loop
      Yes
      Number of attachments
      1
      Nozzle / Concentrator
      Slim styling 14mm nozzle

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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